Pak supports peace initiatives in Afghanistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan reiterates its support for recent peace initiatives in Afghanistan, its Foreign Office said Saturday, after the Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on a ceasefire during Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Pakistan wishes to reiterate its support of recent peace initiatives in Afghanistan,” a spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We particularly support all Afghan-owned and Afghan-led efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.” The spokesman further said: “We also wish our Afghan brothers and sisters a peaceful and blessed month of Ramazan and a happy Eid.” The Taliban also on Saturday announced a three-day ceasefire with Afghan security forces for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramazan, though they said operations against “foreign occupiers” would continue.