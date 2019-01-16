Pak supports Afghan govt, Opposition talks

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has said, Pakistan supports the peace dialogue between Government of Afghanistan and its opposition in the country. “We earnestly desire peace in Afghanistan which is also in our best interests”, he added. The Governor was talking to the Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan Shukrakullah Atif Mushal who called on him at Governor’s House, Peshawar on Wednesday.

The distinguished guest who was also accompanied by the senior officials of the Afghan Embassy remained with the Governor for some time and discussed various issues and matters of mutual interest. While mentioning the importance of brotherly relationships between both the countries.

