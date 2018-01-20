Pak support critical

The visiting US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Ambassador Alice Wells has appreciably said that Pakistan’s support is critical to the success of American strategy in Afghanistan and has also acknowledged Islamabad’s efforts in eradicating terrorism and conveyed the US desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objectives of stabilizing Afghanistan and went on to stress the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation between the two sides to improve coordination in counter-terrorism effort. She made these positive and objective statements during her meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua along with Ambassador David Hale in Islamabad the other day. Her visit is part of regular engagement between the two countries on bilateral and regional cooperation.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua quite rightly underscored that Pakistan’s relationship with the US needed to move forward in an environment of mutual trust and respect, highlighted counter-terrorism actions taken by Pakistan that have contributed to the visible improvement in the security situation in Pakistan and these comprehensive counter-terrorism actions will also contribute towards peace and stability in the entire region and also expressed concern about the continued use of Afghan soil by elements hostile to Pakistan.

It is good to note that during the meeting, Pakistan’s positive role in several peace initiatives has been duly appreciated and the two sides have agreed that all initiatives owned and led by the Afghans for seeking a peaceful solution should be supported by all regional countries. Such high level contacts should continue to be held in a friendly environment and these will go a long way in removing misunderstanding and creating better appreciation of Islamabad’s stance that it wants trust, respect and due acknowledgement of its determined continued efforts to eliminate terrorism in all manifestation from its sacred soil, no aid but trade.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

