Pak suffering due to revengeful accountability, claims Nawaz

Observer Report

London

Ousted premier and president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, while lashing out at the NAB references against him, said that the revengeful accountability is damaging Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif who reached London along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday stated this while talking to media persons at the airport.

He said that those who validated martial law committed bigger crime. Will those persons be made accountable, he questioned. “References are being made against me and my children; I do not admit these references at all,” the former premier said. “They are based on victimization and meant for spreading unrest in the country.”

“A dictator only grabs a prime minister in Pakistan, while a judge also does the same,” he lamented, adding, “I do not accept this accountability.” “Are courts only made to declare martial laws justified,” Nawaz questioned, asserting, “This too is a crime and there would be accountability for this as well.” Nawaz Sharif said that sit-ins have become a tradition in the country now.

He further said that the person who ended power load-shedding from the country has been disqualified. The former prime minister said that democracy in Pakistan is being ridiculed for the past 70 years and questioned that why only the prime ministers are ousted from power. Commenting on Justice Ali Baqar Najafi commission report on Model Town tragedy, Nawaz Sharif demanded that all commission reports should be made public now. He said that the reports by all past commissions formed in the country, including the one by Hamoodur Rehman commission, should be made public.

Then Chief Justice Hamoodur Rehman had led the judicial inquiry into the events surrounding the 1971 war with India which led to the separation of East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh. Nawaz said the decision has shaken the country and terrorism is resurging there. His statement was a clear reference to the Supreme Court’s verdict, which disqualified him as the prime minister in the Panama Papers case. He said that since 2013 – when his party took over the reins of the country – they have only been seeing sit-ins, adding, “What kind of tradition has been set? No one talks anything lesser than staging a protest sit-in.

The ex-premier further said that “decision by five judges has devastated and destabilised the country.”