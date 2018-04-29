Pak students showcase specialities at China expo

Islamabad

Students from Pakistan served their specialities at an international food and culture expo in Wuxi, Jiangsu province of China. Pakistan’s traditional food especially Kebab, Biryani, Nan and Kheer delighted the food-loving participating students, says a message received here from Beijing. Jiangnan University hosted the food and culture expo aimed at serving local people, and particularly its students, a grand feast, China.com.cn reported on Saturday.

A total of 17 exhibition booths were launched to display various delicacies from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Japan, Russia, the United States, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria, Sudan, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Indonesia and Yemen. Wuxi cuisine, a representative style of Jiangsu cuisine and one of the Eight Culinary Traditions of Chinese cuisine, undoubtedly made its appearance at the exhibition.—APP