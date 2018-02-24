Pak students to compete at ‘Make Future Singapore’

Islamabad

Make the Future Singapore, a free festival of bright energy ideas and innovations for Asia, will take place at Singapore’s Changi Exhibition Centre from March 8 to 11, 2018. Returning to Singapore for a second year, the public festival will be a platform for conversation, collaboration and innovation around the global energy challenge: how to generate more energy, while producing less CO2 emissions. At Make the Future Singapore, virtual reality and hands-on experiences will take visitors on a journey to explore bright ideas from around Asia, see what is happening now to power our world and get a glimpse of what the future of energy might look like. They will be able to discover what it’s like to generate electrical energy by dancing, play interactive games, build and race mini saltwater cars, and meet young scientists and energy start-ups. Headlining the festival is Shell Eco-marathon Asia, where over 120 student teams from 18 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East will put their self-built energy-efficient cars to the test. One of the world’s longest-running student competitions, Shell Eco-marathon is a global programme that challenges bright student minds to design and build ultra-energy-efficient cars.—PR