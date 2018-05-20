Pak street child football team returns home

Islamabad

The runner-up team of the Street Child Football World Cup, Pakistan landed home on early Saturday morning.

The team was welcomed by Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Muhammad Amin-ul Hasnat, Chairman Muslim hands Husnain and other football lovers.

Speaking on the occasion here at new Islamabad Airport, Pir Muhammad Amin-ul Hasnat said it is very fortunate that when the team was going for participation in the Street Child Football World Cup they were seen off by the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

He said even players on whom money is spent from the national kitty and from whom people expect alot don’t bring desired results but these street children have proved their worth.

“I am thankful to Muslim hands for picking up children from different places and forming a formidable Pakistan street football team.

He said our players have made the country’s name proud and our street footballers will continue to play their role in the prestige of the country.

“They are our heroes and we are proud of our team,” he said and also appealed the government to honour the street child football team.

Pakistan Street child football team captain Muhammad Abdullah said Muslim hands made them practice for three and a half months, day and night for this World Cup.

“The team performed outstandingly well in the whole tournament but unfortunately we could not win the final,” he said.

Head coach Pakistan Street Child team Abdur Rasheed thanked Muslim hands for their support.

“Their is plentiful of talent in our boys and hopefully will perform better in the next World Cup,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan put up a tough fight but was unable to beat Uzbekistan in the final of the Street Child Football World Cup.

The match was tied 1-1 at the end of full time and was headed for a penalty shootout. In the shootout, Uzbekistan pulled up a victory by 6-5.—APP