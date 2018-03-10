Pak, Sri Lanka should work for revival of SAARC Forum: PM

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to work together to revive the SAARC Forum as a vibrant platform for regional cooperation.

Speaking to High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Major General (Retd) L.K. Jayanath C. Perera who paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, he said both the countries enjoy friendly relations in all areas and stressed that it needs to be further strengthened.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm regards for the leadership of Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner congratulated the Prime Minister on assumption of office.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Buddhists who travel to Pakistan for religious pilgrimage.

He conveyed the request of the Sri Lankan Government for providing the ‘Sacred Tooth Relic of Lord Buddha’ which would be showcased during ‘Vesak Festival’ in Sri Lanka. —APP