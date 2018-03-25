Pak, Sri Lanka to up cooperation for peace

Sirisena holds talks with Mamnoon, Abbasi

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and his Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena Saturday agreed to work together for the regional peace, bilateral cooperation and enhancement of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation role.

During their meeting, both sides agreed that they would continue their close cooperation for the regional peace, stability, development and prosperity of the people. Both sides stressed upon further enhancement of SAARC role by making it more effective.

The presidents held a brief one-on-one meeting and later on, joined by delegations from both sides. During the meeting, President Mamnoon Hussain welcomed the visiting dignitary and said his participation during the Pakistan Day ceremony reflected the close ties between the two countries.

Sri Lankan president also expressed his gratitude and said it was a matter of pleasure for him and an honour for the Sri Lankan people. He said they considered Pakistan as their real brother and close friend.

President Mamnoon Hussain proposed for working together to increase bilateral trade between the two countries to which his Sri Lankan counterpart agreed.

The president also underlined the need to boost air and maritime linkages so that the cooperation in business and industry besides, other sectors, could be strengthened.

President Sirisena expressed his satisfaction over the increasing cooperation in different sectors including defence and expressed the confidence that it would witness further boost in future.

He reiterated his country’s support to Pakistan in its efforts against terrorism and expressed his satisfaction over the achievements against it.

He also thanked the president for extending academic and training scholarships to Sri Lankan students and officers.

Earlier, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, it was decided that both the countries will diversify and deepen bilateral relations. Both sides expressed the hope that bilateral ties will continue to grow in future. The Sri Lankan president extended support for holding of SAARC Summit in Pakistan.

Both the countries also signed three MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of youth development and training of civil and diplomatic personnel. The Sri Lankan president had arrived in Pakistan on March 23.

Later, President Maithripala Sirisena left for home on Saturday vowing to work with Pakistan for regional peace and development.

Concluding his three-day visit to Pakistan, the Sri Lankan president was seen off by President Mamnoon Hussain at the Nur Khan Airbase. —APP