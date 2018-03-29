Pak-Sri Lanka relations

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are two important countries of the region and quite appreciably enjoy very cordial and friendly relations and extending cooperation to each other in different sectors and keen to further strengthen existing relations through frequent exchange of delegations at varying levels. Existing friendly relations and cooperation in different sectors were discussed at some length when Sri Lankan High Commissioner Major General (R) Loku Ketagodage Jayanath called on Punjab Chief Minister other day.

According to the reports, the Chief Minister said that quite friendly relations exist bertween Sri Lanka and Pakistan, stressed the need for further increasing cooperation in health, education and other social sectors between the two countries and apprised him about reforms being undertaken by the Punjab Government for effecting improvement in health and education sectors quite rapidly for overall well-being and welfare of the people throughout the province. The Sri Lankan High Commissioner while appreciating all this said that his country has good friendly relations with Pakistan, will increase cooperation with the Punjab Government in health and education sectors and also invited the Chief Minister to visit Sri Lanka at his convenience.

Such exchanges of views at high level between the two friendly countries surely and certainly go a long way in promoting the existing cooperation, boosting trade relations and further strengthening the existing ties besides sharing views on matters of bilateral interest and regional issues. Learning from the experience of Sri Lanka in important sectors of health and education will surely help the Punjab Government hopefully to a great extent in accelerating the process of further improvement in the two fields and doing lot of more good work for well-being of the people at large to which the Chief Minister is quite appreciably stands committed.

AHSAN A H SHAIKH

Lahore

Related