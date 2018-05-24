Pak, Somalia ink $10.5m agreement for developing ID system

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the signing of an agreement between Pakistan and Somalia for grant of US$ 10.5 million and provision of technical assistance for development of Soma-lia’s National Identification System.

Held at the Prime Minister Office here on Wednes-day, the agreement signing ceremony was attended by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Special As-sistant to Prime Minister Dr. Musadiq Malik, Secre-taries of Finance and Interior Divisions, Chairman NADRA and senior officials.

The Somali side included Minister of State for Inte-rior Abdullahi Farah Wehliye, Dr. Nur Derie Hersi, Head of ID project, Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi and their senior officials.

As part of the initiative, National Database and Reg-istration Authority (NADRA) will develop and sup-ply technology, software and equipment to enable the Government of Somalia to have a state-of-the-art national data and citizen registration system.

The ‘knowledge and technology’ transfer will also help Somalia in Border Management and Elections Management system.

The Somalian State Minister for Interior Abdullahi Farah Wehliye thanked the Government of Pakistan for its assistance in development of National ID System of Somalia.

Underscoring Pakistan-Somalia friendly relations, the State Minister said that opening of Pakistan’s Embassy in Mogadishu would further strengthen the friendly relations of the two countries.

Minister for Finance Dr. Miftah Ismail reciprocated the warm sentiments of the Somalian Minister and said that Pakistan valued its ties with the Govern-ment and people of Somalia.

A statement from the PM Office termed the signing of the NADRA contract a great significance and said it would help in further enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The project complements the Government’s “Look Africa” policy for enhanced engagement with the African continent, the statement said. —INP