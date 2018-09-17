Pak singer sets record on social media

Famous Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsin, has set a new record of likes at the social media and about 100 million people from Pakistan and abroad liked her songs at You-Tube.

Momina told APP here on Monday that she had been criticised on the social media in the past which disappointed her.

She said that despite frustration, she continued her practice of music.

She said that thereafter, people started liking her songs on You-Tube and the number of those liking her songs reached 100 million.—APP

