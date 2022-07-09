Pak seeks world role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

Pakistan has urged the international community to play its due role for just and peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The call was made in a statement by Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed today, on the occasion of sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of iconic Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

The Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan pay strong tribute to the life and legacy of Burhan Wani for his selfless sacrifice in the struggle of Kashmiris to attain their inalienable right to self-determination.

Calling Burhan Wani as the face of the indigenous Kashmir freedom movement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan urges India to desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris especially the youth.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Office has rejected a so-called dossier by the Indian Army that reportedly makes baseless allegations against Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in response to media queries regarding the reported release of a so-called dossier by the Indian Army making baseless allegations against Pakistan, said, “We have seen reports appearing in a segment of Indian media regarding the release of a so-called dossier by the Indian Army that reportedly makes baseless allegations implicating Pakistan for India’s own terrorist activities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

“We out-rightly reject this false and fabricated ‘so-called’ dossier, the reported contents of which have been crafted using disinformation, fake assertions and insinuations that seek to divert the world’s attention from India’s own brazen and well-documented campaign of state- terrorism and widespread human rights violations in the IIOJK”, he added. The fact, he said, is that in the last few days, numerous instances have been reported where direct links between the BJP and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere have been unearthed. He said, Pakistan has regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers. —NNI