Pak sector based SME financing facilities discussed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PAPGAI, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), SMEDA and Badar Expo held a first joint meeting and discussed about Pakistan’s sector based SME financing facilities awareness event. Senior officials including Mr. Salman Haroon, Chairman-sub committee PAPGAI for SME Banking & Finance, Imran Ahmad Additional Director SBP, Mukesh Kumar Provincial Chief SMEDA, Sindh, Mr. Ehtesham Bari Director Marketing Badar Expo Solutions also attended the meeting. They also talked about multiple seminars and B2B meeting with banks regarding their financing needs as per banking products.