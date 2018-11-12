Pak-Saudi strategic relationship

Dr Muhammad Khan

As an international practice, states have written agreements for military and strategic cooperation to assist each other against any threat or aggression. Nevertheless, in the case of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, despite very few written agreements, both countries have tacit understanding of assisting each other at the trying times. In this regard, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, the former head of the General Intelligence Directorate, Saudi Arabia, once said, “Relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is ‘probably one of the closest relationships in the world between any two countries without any official treaty.” In fact, for three decades, he has witnessed and monitored the strategic nature of Pak-Saudi relationship, so he exactly knew the intimacy and consistency of this relationship.

Since the beginning of their bilateral relationship in the era of Cold War, there have been complete agreement and cooperation on all regional and global issues between both brotherly countries. On the strategic level, Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood fast against Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Though, United States was behind the disintegration of former Soviet Union, but it was Pakistani strategy, which worked well, causing disintegration of world super-power in its neighbourhood. Saudi Arab was directly connected with Pakistan and assisted it, in this decade long war against Communism.

After this first ever perceptible Pak-Saudi strategic cooperation, Saudi Kingdom started viewing Afghanistan as its immediate neighbourhood and has developed a strong interest in the future of the country. Indeed, in the decade of 1980s, Saudi Arabia feared a continuation of the Soviet advance towards the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf. Afghanistan itself is not the core issue in Saudi Foreign policy; rather, it derives its importance for Riyadh, owing to Pakistan. The changes at international arena after 9/11 have further brought Pakistan and Saudi Arabia closer to each other. Both countries tried their best to resolve the Afghan problems through peaceful means. Throughout the war against terrorism, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia worked together for return of peace and stability in the war-torn Afghanistan.

Pak-Saudi relationship has rooted in the history, therefore, once Pakistan decided in 2015, not to participate in Saudi led Yemen campaign, it was mainly driven by domestic compulsions. At that time Pakistani military was undertaking active military operations against terrorists and separatists in various parts of the country. Operation Zarb-e-Azb was at its peak in North Waziristan Agency; an area considered to be a no go area till mid-2014. Apart from this, Pakistani military was carrying out operations in almost all agencies of former FATA region and some areas of Balochistan Province. At all stages, Saudi Government was taken into confidence, thus, there was no point of disagreement. It was through an understanding that once Saudi Arabia decided to establish a force structure of Muslim countries against terrorism; the Islamic Military Alliance, to combat terrorism, the former Army Chief of Pakistan, General Raheel Sharif, was appointed as its Commander-in-Chief. Had there been some reservations, between two countries, such a development could not have taken place.

In the historical perspective, Pak-Saudi military cooperation started in the early 1960s. During this era and even till 1970s, Pakistani armed forces played a great role towards founding of Saudi armed forces. Pakistani military had a key role in the establishment of Saudi Army, Saudi Air Force and Saudi Navy. Saudi military officers from all arms and services attend various professional courses in the Pakistani military institutions each year.

Unlike many assumptions and misperceptions, Pakistan had always stood by Saudi Arabia on the security issues and both enjoy the best of bilateral trust in all fields; security, politics and economy. Pakistan considers security of Saudi Arabia as of its own security; therefore, no question arises of any deviation and distrust. During his visit of Riyadh, Prime Minister Imran Khan had an in-depth discussion with Saudi leadership about the on-going conflict in Yemen. He even made an offer to the Kingdom for playing a role of mediator to end the Yemen war, amicably. “One more important thing I want to share with you that I will make all-out efforts to get resolved Saudi Arabia-Yemen conflict by acting as a mediator. We will also try our best to play a mediatory role in bringing all the Muslim nations together.”

Indeed, the strategic and military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has intensified over the years. There have been joint military exercises between the militaries of two countries besides training of Saudi officers in Pakistani military institutions. In December 2015, there have been joint military exercises in Pakistan and in March 2016, Pakistani military took part in Saudi military exercises, ‘North Thunder’ conducted in northern part of the country. Indeed, on the strategic level, both countries are enjoying an excellent relationship, which would continue despite regional and global strategic realignments.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

