Pak, Saudi militaries involve in firepower, missile firing display

Pakistan and Saudi Arabian navies and air forces on Thursday performed firepower display and missile firing demonstration in a major joint naval exercise named Naseem-Al-Bahr in North Arabian Sea.

Chief Naval Officer Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces V Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily reviewed the joint drill.

It is pertinent to note that both the naval chiefs met on Tuesday, at Pakistan Navy Headquarters. Dignitaries discussed professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration. The Cdr RSNF appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security in the region.

The exercise is aimed to consolidate the existing strong bilateral relations between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The exercise includes joint conduct of maritime security operations across the traditional and non-traditional warfare domains thus enhancing interoperability between both the navies.