Pak-Saudi Joint maritime exercise concludes

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The first phase of Joint Special Operation Forces Maritime exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil being held at Karachi between Pakistan Navy (PN-SOF) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF-SOF) has concluded. During the First phase, series of land and harbour exercises were scheduled; wherein, Maritime Special Operations were rehearsed prior exercises at sea in second phase.

Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil is aimed on enhancing inter-operationibility and sharpening the tactical proficiency in countering Maritime Human trafficking, Piracy and Terrorism. The exercise will help in developing synergy in operations against asymmetric and conventional threats. Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil is a bilateral exercise being conducted annually between the two sides since 2011.