Pak, Saudi joint exercise ‘Al Samsaam-8’ concludes

A joint exercise between Pakistan Army and Saudi Land Forces ‘Al Samsaam-8’ concluded at National Counter-Terrorism Center Pabbi.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps, and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces attended the ceremony.

The Two-weeks-long joint exercise was part of a series of bilateral military exercises between the Royal Saudi Land Forces and Pakistan Army. It focused on Counter-Terrorism operations including Cordon and Search, combat patrolling and counter Improvised Explosive Device drills.

The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of KSA to Pakistan H.E Nawaf Saeed Al Maliky.