Pak-Saudi JMC to be held in 3rd week

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The 11th session of Pak-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) is going to be held in the third week of the current month. Pak-Saudi Arabia JMC is going meet after an interval of three years as 10th session was held in April 2014 in Riyadh.

10th JMC discussed several issues concerning bilateral trade and business relation and called for improving bilateral trade and commerce relation. During the meeting proposals were discussed for co-operation between the two countries in the fields of banking and finance, manpower export, investment in the energy sector and industrial co-operation.

In this regard, Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Monday, chaired a meeting here to review preparations for the 11th session of the Pak-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC). The meeting was attended by senior officials from all Ministries concerned including Finance and Commerce.

During the JMC meeting, experts from both sides shall dilate on number of subjects including trade, commerce, energy, education besides having discussion on matters related to manpower export/import in both the countries.

The Minister while highlighting importance of the upcoming JMC said this occasion should be best utilized to attract business community from Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan. He said the JMC would also afford us an opportunity to further expand Pak-Saudi economic cooperation.

It is pertinent to note here that 10th Pak-Saudi Arabia JMC also explored many other avenues like co-operation in IT, education, science and technology, and sports,. Different proposals were also discussed for co-operation in the fields of Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs).