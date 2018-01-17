Pak-Saudi JMC begins with renewed pledge to promote trade

Islamabad

The 11th session of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) began here on Tuesday with renewed pledge to boost bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation between the two countries to tap the existing potential in diverse fields of economy.

The two-day moot is being participated by high-level officials of various ministries of both the countries, with an aim to draw a future roadmap to cooperate with each other for economic development.

Speaking at the outset of the JMC session, Special Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aitzaz Ahmad said that this platform provided an opportunity to both the countries to promote their trade and economic cooperation.

He said that Pakistan offered tremendous opportunities in various sectors of economy, particularly in tourism which could be exploited for better developmental financial prospects.

He expressed the hope that the session would draw a roadmap for future cooperation between the two countries and provide a ‘way-forward’ agenda to promote trade and investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary for Foreign Trade Saudi Arabia, Abdul Rehman bin Ahmad Al-Harbi highlighted the importance of cooperation in various fields of trade and investment.

He said that Saudi Arabia provided great investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure field. He was of the view that the sessions like JMC should conclude with a tangible outcome to make this bilateral cooperation fruitful for both the countries.

During the two-day session, both the sides aim to take some major decisions and resolve issues that had been becoming obstacles in promoting economic and trade relations.

During the session, both the sides agreed to simplify the procedure of business visa issuance in both the countries besides rationalizing the visa fee on reciprocal basis.—APP