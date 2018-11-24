Pak safest country for minorities: Qadri

Sikh community celebrate 550th birthday of Guru Nanak

Our Correspondent

Nankana Sahib.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities and also congratulated Sikh community on good news regarding Kartarpur border opening by both countries.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with 549th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Jee at Guradawara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

He extended greetings to Sikh community on the birth anniversary and added that Baba Guru Nanak had given a message of love, humanity, peace and brotherhood.

Regarding opening of Kartarpur border crossing, the minister said that Pakistan’s government had initiated it and Prime Minister Imran Khan also held three to four meetings in this connection and gave message to India that Pakistan wanted to open the border for Sikh pilgrims. The minister also thanked Indian government for their positive response to Pakistan’s offer to open the border.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said, “Pakistan’s government takes it as its responsibility and pride to serve Sikh yatrees and to properly maintain their religious places”.

The minister said the government, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was serving Gurdawars and other religious sites as its national obligation and would continue doing so in future.

He said that there would be on-arrival visa for Sikh yatrees from the UK, America and Canada.

He said that next year 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak would be celebrated in a befitting manner and added that efforts were being made to establish Baba Guru Nanak

International University at Nankana Sahib.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz said that the Punjab government was safeguarding the minorities adding that it was discharging its responsibilities in this regard.

ETPB Chairman Tahir Ehsan, Secretary Board Muhammad Tariq Wazir and others also spoke on the occasion. Minister was also given souvenir on the occasion.

Large number of Sikh community gathered at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib on 23rd November to celebrate 550th Birthday (mella) of Guru Nanak Dev Jee. As many as 25000 Sikh and Nanak Nam Lewa from within the country and abroad attended the event (Mella). The provincial Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine also attended the event and welcomed the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion. He announced that hopefully PM I.K will lay the foundation stone for Kartarpur corridor on November 28 and the corridor’s opening will form part of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. All the participants appreciated the efforts done by PTI’s Government, chairman Pakistan Gurdwara Parbhandak committee thanked Pak. Civil Military leadership for fulfilling Sikh community’s longstanding demand to open up Kartarpur sahib corridor. The minister Aijaz Alam said during his address that Pakistan welcomed India’s decision to build a corridor from Punjab to Pakistan’s Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak. He said that such steps will encourage voice of reason and tranquillity on both sides of the border. End of the event Sikh Community cut a cake to celebrate Birthday of Guru Nanak.

