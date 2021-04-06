Pak, SA look to exploit other’s flaw in ODI series decider

Pakistan may replace Asif Ali with Haider Ali in 3rd ODI

Two matches, two high-octane finishes, with two centuries from two players who needed big numbers to their names, and one spirit-of-the-game debate that will keep us talking long after the dust settles on Wednesday.

With honours even, the third match is a finale in the truest sense and will decide who earns a series win.

For South Africa, this is the chance to claim a third trophy in nine series under coach Mark Boucher, and a second this summer.

For Pakistan, it’s the opportunity to win a series against a top-seven ODI team for the first time since 2013 when they beat South Africa at home.

Both teams could also use World Cup Super League points, but South Africa will have to try to get them without almost half of their first-choice team.

Pakistan may replace the out-of-form Asif Ali with Haider Ali in the third and final ODI against South Africa, according to a report.

Both sides have won a single game in the three-match series so far, with the final of the series to be played tomorrow.

As per sources, Pakistan is thinking about replacing the injured Shadab Khan with leg-spinner Usman Qadir while the green shirts are also mulling to include Haider Ali in place of Asif Ali.

Asif Ali has fared poorly so far in the tournament, failing to score big in the two previous matches.

Sources also revealed that Pakistan were thinking about playing former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in the final ODI but the chances of that happening are not too bright.

The team management wants to play fast bowlers throughout the series, said sources.

Arrangements are being made to send Shadab Khan home following his injury while the team management may prolong Fakhar Zaman’s stay in South Africa, as the left-handed batsman may replace Shadab in the T20 series against the Proteas.

It is expected that the team management will announce its decision on who will replace Shadab and who will be sent back home, today.

On the other hand, the third ODI at Centurion may be affected by rain, according to the weather forecast.

South Africa

(probable):

1 Aiden Markram, 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Kyle Verreynne, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Beuran Hendricks/Keshav Maharaj, 9 Daryn Dupavillon, 10 Lutho Sipamla, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan (probable):

1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Danish Aziz, 6 Asif Ali/Haider Ali, 7 Usman Qadir, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf.—AFP