Pak, S Korea to enhanc economic cooperation

Observer Report

Seoul

Pakistan and Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed in principle for the need of high level visits from RoK to Pakistan to establish closer cooperation in various fields of economic reform and regional peace and security. The agreement to effect reached during the meeting with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and RoK Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-Wha before the 10th Round of Pakistan-Republic of Korea Bilateral Policy Consultations held in Seoul, a foreign press release issued here on Thursday said.

The foreign secretary and the RoK foreign minister exchanged views on the need for closer cooperation between the two friendly countries. Enhancing cooperation in culture, education as well as in new fields such as forestry and climate change initiatives were also discussed. During the bilateral policy consultations, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua headed the Pakistan delegation, which included Ambassador of Pakistan to Republic of Korea, Rahim Hayat Qureshi and Director General East Asia Pacific, Samina Mehtab, while Cho Hyun, 1st Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Korea, led the Korean side.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further deepening the relations in all fields, especially in the spheres of trade, investment, education, culture and parliamentary exchanges. Pakistan side welcomed the designation of Pakistan as a “priority partner” for Korean Economic Development Cooperation. Discussions were also held regarding regional security situations in South Asia and the Korean Peninsula. Pakistan highlighted the importance of the resolution of Kashmir dispute for peace in South Asia and the Korean side briefed on the positive developments for establishment of ‘peace regime’ on the Korean peninsula.

Share on: WhatsApp