Pak-Russian relations continually advancing: Alexey Y. Dedov

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Y. Dedov has said bilateral relation between Pakistan and Russian are positively advancing to further strengthen.

He was addressing participates of function organized by Russian and Common Interest association of newly independent countries, he said that Pakistan and Russia was heading toward rights direction in the every sectors and the both countries are trying to further strengthen ties of mutual interest and cooperation in every field including defence, business and energy sector.

The ambassador said that security forces of both the countries had already held military exercise for eliminating terrorism, adding exchange of views between military and civil delegations of both the countries was a prove for strengthen the ties.

He said that governments and people to people contact of Pakistan and Russia had further increased during current years.

On the occasion, ANP senator Afrasayab Khattak has said that Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all its neighbouring countries including Afghanistan, middle Asian countries. He said that our relations with Russian and middle Asian countries are improving with positive manner which is very pleasure for us. He said that they want peace in Afghanistan for the best interest of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan has condemned every kind of terrorism.

Faiza Rasheed president of common interest Association of Newly Countries and Idress Khattak said that Russia is a important country in the region, they vowed the association is continue efforts to peak the relations of Pakistan and Russia.

They said that exhibition of Pakistani products have been held in various cities of Russia. ANP leader mian Ifthar hussain, KPK ANP president Mukhtar Bacha, PPP leader Chaudhry Munzoor and ambassadors of Karghistan, Tajistan, Bila Rus were present in the function.—INP

