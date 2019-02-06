Pak, Russia sign MoU for gas pipeline feasibility study

Moscow to invest $10b in Pakistan: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Inter-State Gas Systems (ISGS) and Gazprom on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to conduct a joint feasibility study regarding gas supplies from the Middle East to South Asian countries, according to a press release by Russian energy giant.

The MoU was inked by ISGS Managing Director Mubeen Saulat and Gazprom board member Vitaly Markelov during a meeting between a Russian delegation and Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

The agreement penned was a follow-up to the one signed by the two countries in September 2018 for a planned offshore gas pipeline.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a statement has said that Russia will make an investment of 10 billion dollars in Pakistan.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the Russian company will invest in petroleum and gas sector.

The agreement has been reached between Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) and Russia’s Gazprom Company in this regard, he added.

The Minister further said that the agreement is a bright example of mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

According to officials of petroleum division, the Russian company will install a petroleum pipe line in the country.

Not only that, the Russian company will exploit underwater oil reserves as well. Russia will provide 1 billion cubic-feet gas per day to Pakistan according to the agreement

