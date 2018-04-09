Pak, Russia growing bonhomie

IN recent times, one has seen an increased frequency of high level official meetings as well as delegation exchanges between Pakistan and Russia in which both sides appeared to be expressing commonality of views on major issues including Afghanistan and the Middle East and vowing to take forward their relations on a positive trajectory. It is encouraging to see that whilst forgetting the bitter past of cold war where both sides took opposite sides, they are moving forward to give a new dimension to their relations especially in the field of security and defence.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir who was in Moscow to attend an international security conference said in an interview that Pakistan is in direct talks with the Russian Federation for the procurement of sophisticated military hardware including air defence systems, fighter jets and battle tanks. As the US has stopped supplying its F-16s to Pakistan, hence, Pakistan is left with no option but to explore other options to counter the Indian threat which has already signed agreements worth billions of dollars to induct modern fighter planes from different sources. In the interview with the Russian publication, the Defence Minister also said that negotiations for the purchase of Russian SU-35 fighter jets are in their early stages and an agreement in this regard may be reached in the next few years. Given the level of trust the two countries have developed over the last couple of years, we expect the agreement will soon be finalized as it will help end the country’s reliance on the F-16s since the Russian cutting edge fighter jet is described as better than the American plane in terms of its manoeuvrability. This is the reason that China has also procured the same fighter jets from Russia whilst Indonesia has recently placed an order for the same.

In fact one has seen increased defence cooperation between Pakistan and Russia ever since they struck a historic and unprecedented defence agreement back in 2014. As a result of which we have seen both the countries engaging in joint military exercises and then Pakistan also purchased Mi-35 helicopters. As Pakistan is now looking at a much wider range of defence cooperation with Russia, we understand this will also lead to promotion of relations in other fields as well. Indeed the focus should not confine only to defence but the relationship should be multidimensional in nature for forging deeper bonds. Pakistan can also benefit from Moscow’s expertise in energy sector. It was with the Russian assistance that Pakistan Steel Mills were constructed in Karachi in the early 80s and as the mills stand dysfunctional over the last three years with nobody willing to purchase it, Pakistan can seek assistance from Moscow to revive the chimneys of the steel mills. Undoubtedly, the construction of infrastructure under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has also opened a window of opportunity for Moscow to use it as an alternative route to access the Middle Eastern countries. Then it can also invest in the special economic zones as these are open for all. So opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are manifold and what they need to do is that they continue to pursue the same positive path they are treading now-the frequent high level exchanges. The people of Pakistan are also anxiously awaiting the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Islamabad which is long overdue. The visits at the top level as well as greater people to people contacts certainly will further take the relations to new heights and open more avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

