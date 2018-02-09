Pak, Romania have potential to increase trade volume: Envoy

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Romania and Pakistan enjoy excellent trade relations and both countries have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade from the existing level, said

Ambassador of Romania Nicolaie Goia Thursday.

During a meeting with President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan here Thursday, Goia said his country was facilitating Pakistani traders and businessmen for boosting bilateral trade as wide scope exists for promoting trade in the fields of Pharmaceutical, machinery, tourism and agriculture.

The Ambassador expressed hope that current trade volume can be enhanced from $100 to 500 dollars.

He said that exchange of delegations between Romania and Pakistan can help boost the bilateral trade volume which at the moment does not match the potential exist in the two countries.

RCCI chief Zahid Latif Khan on this occasion said that Romania had been the fastest growing economy of the European Union with a growth rate of 5.7%. Pakistan and Romania have longstanding cooperation in political, economic, cultural and scientific fields, he added.

He also invited envoy to participate in the ‘RCCI 10th All Pakistan Chamber Presidents Conference in Gwadar” to be held March 2018 and Rawal International Expo in April 2018.