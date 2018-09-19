Pak-Romania Forum elects new chairman, secretary general

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan-Romania Forum (PRF) has elected its new Chairman and Secretary General during its extra-ordinary meeting presided over the President PRF Zahid Maqbool. The members of the core committee of the PRF participated in the meeting. The meeting also discussed upcoming various activities to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania.

Syed Ahmed was elected the chairman while Dr Abrar-ul-Hasnain was elected as the new secretary general of the Forum. It may be mentioned here that the seat of secretary general fell vacant after sudden demise of Col (R) Ihsan Piracha, the founding secretary general of the PRF.

The meeting also recognized services of late Ihsan Piracha for promotion of Pakistan, Romania relations and effectively running day to day affairs of the Forum.

The participants present on the occasion briefly talked about various aspects of Ihsan Piracha’s life and termed him an excellent human being who had contributed whole-heartedly to make the Forum a complete success.

