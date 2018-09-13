Pak researchers to share technical expertise with Islamic countries

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri Wednesday said that HEC would encourage Pakistani researchers to provide technical assistance to partner countries, especially in the Islamic world.

He stated this during a meeting with International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) President Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al-Draiweesh and Rector IIUI Dr Masoom Yasinzai who called on him at the HEC Secretariat, says a press release.

Dr Draiweesh appreciated the HEC’s role in guiding universities and encouraging them to conduct research in the relevant fields and to the country’s needs as well as the needs of the Muslim Ummah.

As the Acting Coordinator General, COMSTECH (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), Dr Banuri shared his vision to bring the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries together to mobilise mutual technical assistance and address the issues of climate change, energy, water scarcity, agriculture and disaster management and other problems requiring scientific solutions.

Dr Draiweesh and Dr Yasinzai said that the IIUI plans to organise a conference to promote sectarian harmony and peaceful coexistence in line with Paigham-e-Pakistan, a verdict signed by 1,800 scholars from various schools of thought.

They said that eminent religious scholars from various sects would be invited to share their views in the light of Quran and Sunnah. Dr Banuri lauded the IIUI’s efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said the HEC fully supports the objectives of Paigham-e-Pakistan and especially the endeavours to mobilise Pakistani youth, faculty and civil institutions for a national consensus agenda.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp