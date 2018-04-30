Pak repatriates Indian national who mistakenly crossed border

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan as a goodwill gesture, repatriated an Indian national who had mistakenly crossed border, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Dalwindar Singh 23, was arrested by Pakistani security forces after he mistakenly crossed border near Kasur on March 06, 2017.

The Pakistan as a goodwill gestured released the detainee and the Punjab Rangers handed him over to Indian authorities after legal procedure.

“Dalwinder Singh was thankful to Pakistan Security Forces for treatment and care meted to him during the period and his return,” a statement from the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.—INP