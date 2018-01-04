Pak rendered immense sacrifices in war against terror: Zubair

Governor urges Norwegian investors to invest in Sindh

Karachi

The Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has urged the Norwegian investors to invest in the province.

He was talking to Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Tore Nedrebo, who called on him at Sindh House in Islamabad.

A host of issues came up for discussion during the meeting, said a statement issued by the Governor House here on Wednesday.

He spoke of the role played by Pakistan in the war against terror and said that Pakistan rendered immense sacrifices and sustained losses. However, the international community instead of taking steps for its economic development and prosperity confined itself to mere promises.

Muhammad Zubair added that now the time has come that the international community should honour its promises in this very regard. Besides investment in Pakistan, the travel advisory should also be reviewed.

The Governor said that a prosperous Pakistan is very much in the larger interest of the region.

He pointed out that the present government restored law and order and resolved energy crisis in the country.

Muhammad Zubair said that the economic policies of the government are also bearing fruits and Pakistan is on the path of progress and development and this will help alleviate poverty and reduce unemployment.

He pointed out that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open avenues of development in the region as well.

The Governor said that Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, is ideal for investment and asked the Norwegian investors to come up with the investments.

This, he added, will further strengthen bilateral ties of Pakistan and Norway.

The Norwegian envoy said that his country appreciates the role of Pakistan in the war against terror.

He hoped that the international community would also assist Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that investors from his country are keen for investment in Pakistan. A prosperous Pakistan is in the interest of all, he further pointed out.—APP