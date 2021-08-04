Pak rejects Indian claim of Kashmir as integral part of India

Imran Yaqub Dhillon New York

In response to the remarks made by the Indian Permanent Representative, on Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the United Nations, said that:“It must be clarified that Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory and NOT an “integral part of India”. Security Council resolutions calling for a Plebiscite remain in force and can be abrogated only by the Security Council itself.

He said India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019 violate Security Council resolutions No. 91 and No. 122 and are thus null and void.

Munir Akram said that dialogue between India and Pakistan will be productive once India reverses all unilateral and illegal measures imposed on and after 5 August 2019,rescinds the demographic changes initiated in IIOJK, and halts its oppression and

human rights violations in IIOJK.

Earlier Indian Ambassador to the U.N., T.S. Tirumurti, Monday repeated claims that Jammu and Kashmir was an “integral and inalienable” part of India, but said that his government was prepared to discuss with Pakistan any issues and to resolve them bilaterally and peacefully as provided under the 1972 Simla agreement.

“I think it’s important to recognize that the issues relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are internal affairs of India,” he told a press conference in his capacity as the president of UN Security Council president for the month of August….

