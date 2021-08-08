Pak regrets exclusion from Afghan debate at India-led UNSC

Islamabad rejects Afghan envoy’s allegations, urges Kabul to refrain from blame-game

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Saturday regretted over not being allowed to attend the United Nations Security Council session on Afghanistan as the Indian permanent representative to the UN, who is currently President of the council, did not accept Islamabad’s request.

The UNSC met on Friday to discuss the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and concluded the session with a joint call urging all parties including Afghan Taliban to reduce violence and seek a political settlement.

Pakistan also requested the UNSC president for participation in the session in order to present its perspective on the Afghan situation.

But the request was not accepted prompting the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s permanent Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram to issue strong statements.

“It is a matter of deep regret that, as the closest neighbour of Afghanistan, whose contribution in the ongoing peace process has been recognised by the international community, Pakistan’s request to the President of the Security Council to address the Council’s session and present its perspective on the Afghan peace process and the way forward was not acceded to,” said a foreign office statement.

“On the other hand, the council’s platform was made available to enable the peddling of a false narrative against Pakistan,” the statement added.

The Foreign Office statement also referred to the statement at the UNSC by Afghanistan’s representative, saying the envoy spread disinformation and levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan with a view to mislead the international community.

“Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with Security Council members,” the statement noted.

According to the statement, Pakistan had repeatedly shared its perspective on peace and stability in clear and unambiguous terms with the international community.

“We emphatically reiterate that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement is the only way forward for durable peace and security in the country.

Towards that end, Pakistan’s constructive efforts with support of the international community led to achieving important milestones in Doha peace process including the US-Taliban peace agreement and the subsequent commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

“As the US and NATO forces are near completion of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, we are seriously concerned at the growing violence in Afghanistan and lack of substantive progress in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

Expressing deep concern at the reports of human rights violations, we urge all sides to ensure full respect for human rights and international humanitarian law,” the statement added.

Pakistan, as per the statement, called upon all warring sides in Afghanistan to eschew the military approach, engage constructively in negotiations, and work together to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

“It is equally important to remain cognisant of spoilers, both within and outside, who do not wish to see the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.