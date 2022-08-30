Pak receives aid from friendly countries

Six military aircraft carrying relief goods, four planes from Turkey and two from UAE, arrived in Karachi and at the Noor Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi respectively on Monday,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

It said that one military aircraft from UAE was arrive in the country in the evening, while another two aircraft from China will reach Pakistan in the next 48 hours.

Bahrain has also pledged one aircraft to help assist flood victims.

“The relief goods being brought through these aircraft include tents, medicines and food items,” the ISPR added.

Separately, the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents and plastic sheets) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.