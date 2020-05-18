Pak ready to respond

REGARDLESS of the threat posed by Covid-19 to the South Asian region and the world at large, Indian government unfortunately is not ready to shun its belligerence posture rather ratcheting up the tension with Pakistan. In recent days one saw how the Indian side increased violations on the line of control and now provocative statements have again started emanating from across the border – the recent was from its Army Chief, who hurled baseless allegations and threats against Pakistan.

The way Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the RSS inspired Hindutva mindset of BJP government and highlighted the lingering Kashmir dispute before the world has really baffled the Indians. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Prime Minister once again drew attention towards the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and warned that India is busy in getting prepared for false flag operation to divert world attention from the situation in occupied territory. Indeed the situation in the occupied territory is very serious since the people there who are under lockdown since August last year has no access to medical supplies and treatment. Nobody exactly knows how far the contagion has affected the population there due to lack of testing facilities. Ever since coming to power, Modi has proved one thing very crystal clear that he harbours no good for Pakistan and the Muslim population either it lives in occupied Jammu and Kashmir or India. He has used every occasion to malign Pakistan at the international forums but miserably failed to isolate the neighbouring country. It was out of desperation that he staged a drama in February last year of attacking a terrorist facility inside Pakistan and whole world saw the place hit by the Indian fighter jets destroyed nothing but a few trees. Then how our Shaheens responded to the Indian aggression and shot down their two aircraft will always remain part of history. India will make a big mistake if it once again opted for aggression against Pakistan. Despite engaged with anti-Corona activities, our armed forces backed by the entire nation are fully prepared to once again force the enemy bite the dust. The world needs to rise from the slumber and take serious notice of Indian atrocities in the IoK as well as demonization and massacre of Muslims in India who are being targeted under one pretext or another.