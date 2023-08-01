Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng conveyed President Xi Jinping’s message of China’s firm support to Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

During his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif here on Monday, He Lifeng underlined that Pakistan-China friendship was unique and had withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of two nations.

He reiterated that as an iron-brother and strategic partner, China would continue its existing economic and financial support to Pakistan.

Welcoming the prime minister’s vision for deepening trade and investment ties with Pakistan, the Chinese vice premier conveyed China’s willingness to enhance Pakistan’s agro and food exports to China.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady development of CPEC projects in Pakistan, agreed on its centrality for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

The bilateral ties including the CPEC were discussed in a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and He Lifeng.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Special Envoy of President Xi Jinping He Lifeng was visiting here to attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Both sides expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing the shared objectives of the CPEC.

It was also agreed that 10th anniversary of CPEC celebrations constituted a fresh starting point to further expand CPEC as envisaged by the leadership of the two countries.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on several aspects of bilateral relationship including CPEC and bilateral economic and financial cooperation.

