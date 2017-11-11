Pak Rangers, India’s BSF agree to ‘revive spirit of 2003 ceasefire pact’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India’s Border Security Forces (BSF) agreed on Friday that the “spirit” of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued the same day revealed.

The Rangers and BSF also agreed that unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations result in the loss of innocent civilian lives, which often include women and children, and therefore must be prevented.

The three-day meetings of the two forces’ senior officials, held in New Delhi, are an annual event hosted in either India or Pakistan. The last session concluded today.

It was held in a highly “congenial and conducive atmosphere”, according to the statement. Both sides discussed measures, including defence constructions near the Working Boundary, to curb cross-border smuggling and illegal crossings.

The BSF and Rangers also talked about speeding up the repatriation process of fishermen detained in Indian prisons due to inadvertent border crossings, in order to “reunite the affected families”.

Security forces of both countries have made “serious endeavours” to resolve issues related to border management at post, company and battalion levels by encouraging local commanders to work in cooperation, the press release read.