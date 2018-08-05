Daily Pakistan Observer -

Pak Railways’ main line to be upgraded under phased program: Bharocha

BAHAWALPUR : Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Main Line-One of Pakistan Railways from Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian will be expanded and upgraded at a cost of 3.40 billion dollars under a phased programme.

This was stated by Caretaker Minister for Railways, Roshan Khursheed Bharocha in a media interview.

She said final draft of six sub-projects of Phase-1 for the expansion and up gradation of Main Line-One has already been submitted to Ministry of Planning Development and Reform for approval

