Pak Railway to launch 2nd freight train

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

“Ministry of Railways in coordination with Marine group of companies is set to launch the 2nd scheduled freight train service”, said a spokes person from Marine group of companies.

The inauguration ceremony will be held at Cantt station and Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will inaugurate the 2nd cargo train from Karachi to Lahore.

The freight train project has been initiated by Marine group through an agreement with Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company, (PRFTC). Pakistan’s first ever freight cargo train service in private sector with public private agreement, was also inaugurated by minister of Railways, on December 25th, 2018.

The first Freight Train Service has received an immense response from importers and exporters. With in a span of one month an estimated 55,000 tons of freight via more than Two thousand containers, has been transported through 36 scheduled freight carriers between Karachi and Lahore.

“The demand of the private sector has been there since long to operate a schedule train which Marine group has under taken to offer door to door service.

The group is confident that this initiative will not only regain the lost confidence of the traders, also the industry the maximum benefit from this joint venture”, the spoke person further added.

