Pak-Qatar Takaful signs MoU to promote auto takaful products

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Pak-Qatar General Takaful has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PakWheels.com to promote auto takaful products to its customers, a statement said.

Mehmood Arshad, country head of Marketing at Pak-Qatar General Takaful and Suneel Sarfaraz Munj, chairman of PakWheels.com, signed the MoU along with senior officials.

Since its inception in 2003, PakWheels.com has helped millions of Pakistanis buy and sell automobiles, read automotive reviews and news, check automotive prices and find solutions to all of their automotive needs. PakWheels.com gets over 25 million visitors annually who view more than 250 million pages on the website.

Last year alone, close to 50 per cent of Pakistan’s internet population visited PakWheels.com to buy and sell over 400,000 vehicles. Speaking at the signing ceremony, Arshad said: “It is indeed [a] great honour for us to join hands with PakWheels.com, as this partnership will bring fruitful results for both business partners.

Also, [the] masses will benefit from seeking protection for their vehicles in case of any untoward incident.” Munj said: “We are glad to sign this memorandum of understanding with [the] Pak-Qatar General Takaful, as we are hopeful that our customers will benefit from motor takaful coverage offered by PQGTL. I am confident that such kind of partnerships will further offer convenience to [the] online customers.