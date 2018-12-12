Pak-Qatar Takaful & IBA-CEIF honors Dr Ishrat

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group jointly hosted an event with IBA Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) to honor Dr. Ishrat Husain, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity. The Managing Director of Pak-Qatar Takaful, Mr. Said Gul, along with all renowned and prominent leaders of Islamic financial industry attended the event including CEOs, Shari’a Scholars, Regulators, and Practitioners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ishrat emphasized and said, “It is my desire to see the Islamic Finance Industry to grow to 50% of the total financial industry and that every key player in attendance plays a vital role in achieving that target.” The session was concluded as Mr. Said Gul, Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Dr. Farrukh Iqbal and Mr. Ahmed Ali Siddiqui presented Dr. Ishrat Husain with a unique gift of old PKR currency notes with signatures of Dr. Ishrat.

