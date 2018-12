Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group jointly hosted an event with IBA Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) to honor Dr. Ishrat Husain, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms & Austerity. The Managing Director of Pak-Qatar Takaful, Mr. Said Gul, along with all renowned and prominent leaders of Islamic financial industry attended the event including CEOs, Shari’a Scholars, Regulators, and Practitioners

Share on: WhatsApp