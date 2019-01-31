Pak-Qatar Takaful holds Town Hall events for 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful group held its Town Hall events featuring, Said Gul, member board of directors, to align the strategic Business Growth plans for Pak-Qatar Takaful for the year 2019 and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Said Gul said: “I would like to congratulate my team for the hard work and efforts for achieving 2018 business targets.

The Takaful Distribution Team performed very well across Pakistan and are fully motivated to achieve business targets set for the year 2019”.

He further added that, much more coordinated efforts are required to increase number of participants in order to offer convenience to the valuable participants and emphasized upon using digital technology with focus on customer-centric approach thus terming it as the key to sustainable business growth and success.

Muhammad Menhas, DCEO PQFTL said: “Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, as the first and largest Family Takaful operator, is viewed as the key influencer in the progression and advancements in the field of Islamic finance. From establishment of operations just 10 years ago to a franchise that boasts more than 70 locations across 60 cities in Pakistan, is phenomenal growth indeed and something we are all extremely proud of. Today’s gathering is a clear reflection of the Group’s commitment that we endeavor to strengthen and grow our business in this market. I would like to thank Said Gul, and the senior colleagues from the Group for their continuous support and wish all of you many more successful years ahead”.

Top performing Takaful distribution representatives of Pak-Qatar Takaful for 2018 were applauded and presented mementos as a token of appreciation by the company.

