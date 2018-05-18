Pak-Qatar Takaful Group receives FPCCI Brands of Year award

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, which comprises of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited was bestowed the Best Brand of the Year 2018 award by FPCCI apex body.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Finance was the chief guest at the occasion. Pak-Qatar Takaful is Pakistan’s Pioneer and largest Takaful Group operating for more than a decade with the largest branch network nationwide.

The Group owns Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited. Zahid Awan, CEO of Pak-Qatar General Takaful and Syed Nasir Ali, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful were present at the award ceremony organized by the FPCCI in Karachi.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), is the first and largest dedicated Family Takaful Company in Islamic Finance industry. PQFTL is a progressive and a technology-driven Shari’a Compliant company providing innovative Takaful solutions in pakistan since 2007.

PQFTL is one of the fastest growing Family Takaful operators in the country with more than 70 branches in over 58 cities, in addition to over 3,500 bank branches in over 200 cities that provide BancaTakaful products.

The Company is chaired by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani and sponsored by some of the strongest financial institutions from the State of Qatar. An independent Shari’a Advisory Board comprised of world renowned Shari’a scholars and chaired by Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani certifies all products and operations for Shari’a compliance.

The Company’s paid-up capital is in excess of Pak- Rs. 1.250 billion, with credit rating of ‘A’ (Positive Outlook) by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited. The company is the recipient of “Best Takaful Operator Award” from the International Takaful Summit, London, as well as from IFN Redmoney, Malaysia and the Best Takaful Company Award by the President of Pakistan from RTC, Islamabad.

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited offers a comprehensive products’ portfolio for the national General (non-life) Takaful market. The Company is chaired by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani and sponsored by some of the strongest financial institutions from the State of Qatar.

The Company’s paid-up capital is in excess of Pak-Rs. 509 million, with credit rating of ‘A-’ (Stable Outlook) by the JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited and ‘A’ Rating with Stable Outlook by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited. The company continues to be the recipient of several domestic and international awards.—Agencies