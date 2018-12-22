Pak-Qatar Takaful Group chairman visits Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and member of royal family for the State of Qatar, Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al-Thani, recently visited Pakistan and celebrated Qatar National Day event with the Qatar Consulate in Karachi. He celebrated event along with the with senior management of Pak-Qatar Takaful including Nasir Ali Syed, CEO, Muhammad Menhas, Deputy CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Muhammad Kamran Saleem, CFO, Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and others, said a statement on Friday. Pak-Qatar Takaful proudly participated in this joyous occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of ambassadors of Arab and foreign countries and a number of members of the diplomatic corps, ministers of state, regional ministers, members of the parliament and the Senate, a number of businessmen and directors of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry and senior officials of the state and Pakistani society. During the ceremony, a number of cultural and media programs were played, as well as a special pavilion for publications that highlighted the various aspects of the renaissance and the State’s march and the achievements made in various fields.

