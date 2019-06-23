Pak-Qatar for robust partnership

PAKISTAN has always enjoyed cordial and warm relations with Gulf countries yet credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for trying to give this relationship an economic dimension. The visit of Ameer of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan during which he held detailed and comprehensive talks with the PM can also be seen in the same context.

During their talks, the two leaders resolved to forge a vigorous political and economic partnership. It was also agreed to take steps to significantly increase bilateral trade, expand collaboration in the energy sector including in the LNG and LPG fields & exploration and production of oil and gas, promote Qatar’s investments in energy, tourism and hospitality; increase the number of Pakistanis workers employed in Qatar and expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs and defence production. This really indicates that the two countries are on the right track to build a strong bilateral relationship with economic relations the main focus. During the visit three MOUs were also signed including the one on establishment of a working group on trade and investment. In recent times, an upsurge has been seen in bilateral trade between both the countries and we expect that the working group will explore more avenues to exploit true potential of trade.

Qatari interest in the energy sector especially oil and gas exploration is very important for us, which may help us end reliance on imported fuel. We can also seek their investment in food and agriculture sector as Qatar is looking seriously towards Pakistan for its food security. The country is hosting 2022 FIFA World Cup and is currently in the process of developing necessary infrastructure for it. Our Foreign Office should stay engaged with their Qatari counterparts in order to ensure maximum export of our manpower to the country. Enhanced engagement with Qatar at different levels is also important to give practical shape at the earliest to MOUs and agreements signed during the visit of his Excellency Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.