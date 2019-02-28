Pak-Qatar Family Takaful provides advisory services to Ensur in Belgium

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful signed an agreement with Ensur (a project management and consulting company in Brussels, Belgium) which will enable the company to provide Advisory services to the insurance consultant. Ensur is studying the opportunity to introduce Takaful insurance in Belgium and surrounding countries, and wants to get an expert view on the different models, the regulatory requirements, the financial flows and the optimal organization and governance related to Takaful. Pak-Qatar Takaful has been selected as ideal partner to deliver this expert view having in-depth knowledge of the industry.

The first successful live webcast was conducted recently while few more sessions are yet to take place in near future.

