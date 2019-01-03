Pak-Qatar family takaful inaugurates branch in Gujrat city

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) inaugurated its Gujrat city branch in Punjab recently. The PQFTL branch was inaugurated by the Deputy CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Mr. Muhammad Menhas along with senior regional team. Muhammad Menhas said that he is very pleased to inaugurate the new city branch and appreciated the regional team’s commitment and dedication to the long term promotion of Takaful across Pakistan. He said that, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful being the first and the largest Takaful Company in Pakistan is committed to the long term prosperity of Pakistan and Takaful industry as a whole. Menhas further added that, the new branch at Gujrat aims to deliver a complete suite of services to its participants.

The branch is the result of PQFTL’s vision of providing financial protection through Takaful, to everyone. It will be a one-stop shop for the Takaful needs of its participants, and hope to further augment our members experience through this branch. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) is the first and largest Family Takaful Company in Pakistan.

The company’s paid-up capital is highest in the industry (above Rs. 1.3 billion) and enjoys Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) credit rating of ‘A+’ (Single A Plus) with ‘Stable’ outlook from both JCR-VIS and PACRA credit agencies respectively. The company’s shareholders include strongest financial institutions from the State of Qatar such as Qatar Islamic Insurance Company (QIIC) & Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and a leading Munich, Germany based technology and life insurer company FWU AG.

The company is further strengthened by its Re-Takaful arrangements with Munich-Re and Hannover Re. An independent Shari’ah Advisory Board chaired by Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani and other globally renowned Shari’a scholars certify all products, services and operations for Shari’ah compliance and excellence. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful boasts an experienced team of seasoned leaders considered pioneers in the industry.

The distinguished team has been instrumental in creating a thriving business and setting benchmarks in the industry. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited is recipient of several domestic and international awards and nominations including ‘Best Takaful Company’ by Global Islamic Finance Awards in London 2018, ‘Brand of the Year’ at the FPPCI Awards in Karachi 2018, ‘Best Takaful Operator’ by IFN Awards in 2017, ‘Best Takaful Operator in Pakistan’ award at the 10th International Takaful Summit London 2016 and ‘Best Takaful Company in Pakistan’ for the year 2015 at ‘RTC Islamic Banking & Finance Awards’ ceremony in Islamabad.

