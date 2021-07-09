Pak provides medical aid to BD

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has provided lifesaving medical equipment to help Bangladesh in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from the High Commis-sion for Pakistan in Dhaka said on Thursday.

The statement said that the lifesaving equipment has been provided to Ahsania Mission Cancer and Gen-eral Hospital, which is situated in Dhaka.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate Covid-19 ward of the hospital, includes 10 ventila-tors, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, an elevator for the hospital building, and a vehicle for use by the ward’s staff.

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over financial assistance to President Ahsania Mis-sion Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items this afternoon.

On the occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui un-derscored Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development .