Pak protects every religion

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that Pakistan protects every religion and all religious minorities are respectable in the country.

He was addressing the central ceremony of “Samagum”, traditional festival of Sikh religion, held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hasanabdal, on Monday. The minister said that Baba Guru Nanak Ji gave message of service to humanity and peace, brotherhood and love.H

He said that suggestions would be sent to the federal government for issuance of a special coin or a postal stamp on the occasion of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.—APP

